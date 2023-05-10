Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

As Roma prepares for their Europa League semifinal first leg with Bayer Leverkusen Thursday, Jose Mourinho was asked about the constant speculation about him replacing Christophe Galtier at PSG next season. His answer was absolutely priceless, essentially laughing off the rumors.

“If they called, they didn’t find me,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia on Wednesday ahead of the prematch news conference, via ESPN.

Mourinho is under contract at the Stadio Olimpico until 2024 and has the club in contention for a piece of European silverware. Domestically though, Roma is currently in seventh place but just five points off a Champions League spot. Of course, if they manage to win Europa, Mourinho’s men earn an automatic berth into the UCL next season.

PSG is in shambles at the moment, with Lionel Messi expected to leave the French capital this summer while Neymar also reportedly wants out after news broke that his former Barcelona teammate is likely taking his talents elsewhere.

The Ligue 1 giants might be on track to win another title in France, but they famously crashed out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stages again, despite having arguably the best attack on the continent.

Bringing in a legend like Jose Mourinho would certainly be a solid addition to the PSG coaching staff. However, it appears he’s not the least bit interested in taking over that dumpster fire of a club. Regardless, it’s increasingly likely Galtier is out of a job in the coming months. Paris is just flying through managers.