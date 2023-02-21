Kylian Mbappe was not the first teenage athlete to reach world stardom in the football (American soccer) industry, but he made history in the 2018 World Cup at 19 years old and only continues to raise his profile as his career moves forward with Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team. While France lost to Argentina in an epic 2022 World Cup Final, Mbappe scored a hat trick, and he continues to perform at a high level for PSG. Today, we’re going to look at Kylian Mbappe’s net worth in 2023.

Kylian Mbappe’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $150 million

His meteoric rise to the top of the list of France's (and the world's) elite football players was phenomenal. His accolades in the sport are overflowing and his global fame even earned him a 2018 front page for Time Magazine as a leader of the next generation. At 19, he was just the fourth football player after Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mario Balotelli to grace the magazine's cover.

While many teenagers across the world would’ve just learned how to drive or graduated from high school, Mbappe, at least for France’s biggest football club, was already worth a staggering $207 million. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) agreed to the five-year contract in late 2017 to acquire the young star from AS Monaco.

Back then, he was the face of AS Monaco as their best striker, and he helped them demolish PSG’s dynasty in the Ligue 1 title. And then there he was, sporting PSG’s kit.

At the age of 18, Mbappe had a monthly salary of $1.7 million, making him the sport’s most expensive teenager. But that was just his salary. Emerging as the youngest Frenchman to score in a World Cup and the second teenage legendary player after Pele to score in a World Cup Final, the young star, naturally, shook headlines across the industry.

To brands, this translates to marketability. Forbes reports that as of May 2022, Mbappe was earning around $43 million yearly, with $15 million of that number from endorsement deals. He came in at No. 33 on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes in 2022, but that was before his most recent contract with PSG, which is said to pay him over $74 million annually. In October 2022 after his new deal, Forbes updated their list of highest-paid soccer players, with Mbappe moving to No. 1 ahead of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to $128 million in earnings ($110 million on-field, $18 million off-field).

Mbappe signed a 10-year, $187 million deal with Nike so long as he plays in a top-flight league. Nike released his first Mercurial shoe in December 2019.

Luxury watchmaker Hublot also made Mbappe its global ambassador, putting the sensation among the ranks of Hublot’s other athlete partners like track legend Usain Bolt, world champion boxer GGG, and NBA superstar Dwyane Wade.

Both Mbappe and Pele earned Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe’s respect and admiration as the brand brings the two football legends together. In his speech, he said:

“The generosity of Pelé and Kylian can be seen in their eyes, as can their love of football. This flame, this inextinguishable strength, is what drives these two great champions. They are inspiring new generations of footballers and writing the history of football, so it was perfectly natural to bring them together. Having them in our family is a great source of pride and pleasure, because before being football stars, they are above all great men who command respect.”

The legendary football star has also earned deals from EA Sports, appearing in the FIFA 18 EA Sports game. In the 2019 edition of the game, Mbappe’s trademark celebration was even included, and he has since been on the cover for FIFA 21, FIFA 22, and FIFA 23.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi even compared Mbappe’s worth to a fortune: “If you gave me a billion [euros], I wouldn’t sell him,”

As with any athlete looking to enjoy their earnings, they, of course, pursue a lavish lifestyle that exudes comfort and luxury.

The Paris-born footballer is reported to own a collection of luxury cars from brands like: Ferrari ($560,000), Mercedes-Benz ($40,000), Audi, BMW, Rolls Royce, and a Range Rover. Mbappe also flies in a private plane frequently.

In 2017-2018, Mbappe led PSG to the Ligue 1 title. It was the same story in the season after that, and he won Player of the Year, an award he has now won a total of three times. He led Ligue 1 in goals (he has now done this four times) in the shortened 2019-20 season and got them to the final of the Champions League, only to fall just short.

In 2021, Mbappe became the youngest player to score 25 goals in Champions League play, passing Lionel Messi. PSG lost in the semis. In 2021-22, PSG won Ligue 1 after finishing second in 2020-21 and made it to the Round of 16 in Champions League play. PSG is in the Round of 16 for the 2022-23 Champions League.

Many believe Mbappe will succeed Messi, Neymar (Messi and Neymar are Mbappe’s PSG teammates), and Cristiano Ronaldo as the biggest star in the sport. With his career getting so much traction at the ripe age of 24, the coming years for the young PSG striker may just see that speculation turn into fact, and it might just be true already. After some drama about his future with the club, Mbappe decided to stick with PSG instead of a move to Real Madrid, so he’s slated to dominate for his hometown squad for years to come.

Meanwhile, Mbappe put forth an outstanding effort in the latest World Cup, including a hat trick in the final, but France fell short in a quest to repeat as champions. Still, we will almost certainly see Mbappe making waves on the World Cup stage in the future.

Given all this, were you at all surprised by Kylian Mbappe’s net worth in 2023?