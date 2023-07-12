PSG star Kylian Mbappe has called on football players to take more action to fight racism in the sport, reported by goal.com. The forward highlighted the case of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr., who has been the victim of racial abuse by fans during matches in the Spanish La Liga.

Mbappe, speaking in an interview with Ivorian TV channel NCI in Cameroon, said that players “must do more against racism” and “discuss with the authorities” how to tackle the issue. “Vinicius has suffered but he is not the only one, we must not leave the door open to that type of conduct,” he added.

The issue of racism in football has plagued the sport for many years, and while efforts have been made to stamp it out, fans still resort to racially abusing players during matches. The case of Vinicius was a stark reminder of this fact. The Brazilian winger was racially abused by Valencia fans during a La Liga match in May. He later claimed that the Spanish top-flight “belongs to racists” and shared videos of the many attacks on him over the course of the season.

Mbappe's comments come at a time when the sport is grappling with many such issues. The PSG striker has been vocal in his support for campaigns that seek to address issues in football, and Vinicius' case has further spurred him into action.

As for Kylian Mbappe, he will soon return to France and turn his attention to his own situation, with ongoing speculation about his future and a possible move to Real Madrid. Regardless of where he ends up, his comments on the issue of racism in football will resonate with fans all over the world.