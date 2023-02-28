Paris Saint-Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are not only two of the best footballers in today’s game, but they are also two of the best ever to grace the sport. The footballing world validated their efforts once more during the Best FIFA Awards gala, where captains, coaches, and media representatives across the globe vote for their respective peers in terms of who the best player has been for the past year.

To no one’s surprise, Messi garnered the most first-place votes for FIFA men’s player of the year with 52. After all, Messi finally won his elusive World Cup this past December, filling in the only notable void in his stacked trophy case. Meanwhile, his PSG teammate Mbappe wasn’t too far behind, with 44, while his old El Clasico rival Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema placed a distant third with 34 votes.

Nonetheless, Kylian Mbappe was happy with the acclaim he received, especially since he came in second to his teammate and arguably the greatest footballer of all time in Lional Messi. Posting on his official Instagram account, Mbappe wrote a special message for the Argentinian international congratulating him for his accomplishment.

“Another trophy at home. [salute emoji, trophy emoji] Big congratulations to @leomessi you are #TheBest 👑,” Mbappe wrote.

Of course, writing that message could have elicited some mixed emotions from Mbappe, seeing how it was Messi and Argentina who prevented the French National Team, Les Bleus, from defending their FIFA World Cup trophy.

Nevertheless, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have more pressing matters on their hands, as they look to turn around their Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich following a 1-0 loss at home during the first leg.