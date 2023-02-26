Kylian Mbappe is just 24 years old, but he is already the top goalscorer in Paris Saint-Germain history.

The French striker achieved the feat in their 3-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 tie on Sunday. Mbappe recorded a brace in the contest, scoring in both halves to put PSG ahead and leave their opponents without a fighting chance.

Mbappe now has 200 goals for the Parisians, putting him in a tie with Uruguayan scorer Edinson Cavani.

For what it’s worth, Kylian Mbappe needed just 247 games in six seasons to achieve his feat, while Cavani had to play 301 games in over seven years to break the previous record, per Diario AS.

Mbappe is now well on track to be the lone top scorer of Paris Saint-Germain, and he could very well go over 300 or even 400 goals before his latest deal with PSG expires. The youngster is under contract with the team until 2025 after signing an extension to stay in the city of love last year.

What’s even scarier is that Mbappe has yet to reach his peak. He is already a prolific goalscorer at his age–way ahead of his peers at the same age–so imagine what else he can achieve once he is at his prime.

Sure enough, many fans will be keeping an eye on PSG’s next game where Mbappe can officially become the team’s lone top scorer. They play Nantes next in Ligue 1 before taking on German giants Bayern Munich again in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie.