Amidst growing transfer rumors linking Neymar with a potential departure from PSG, the French club has set a minimum price tag for the Brazilian superstar, reported by goal.com. Neymar's desire to leave PSG after six years has fueled speculation about his potential destinations, with both Barcelona and Chelsea emerging as possible suitors.

According to Sky Sports, PSG has indicated that they are willing to entertain offers for Neymar within the range of £50 million ($63.74 million) to £80 million ($102 million). This pricing strategy reflects PSG's intention to transition to a new phase and rejuvenate their team following the departure of Lionel Messi to the United States and the possible exit of Kylian Mbappe.

The club has already made moves to reshape its attack, securing the signing of Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos from Benfica and reportedly nearing a deal for Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. PSG is also said to be interested in acquiring Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

While PSG appears keen on overhauling their attack for the upcoming 2023-24 season, the challenge may lie in finding potential suitors for Neymar. Chelsea's manager, Mauricio Pochettino, reportedly has reservations about bringing Neymar to Stamford Bridge, and Barcelona has reportedly rejected the notion of Neymar returning to the club on loan, especially in exchange for Dembele.

Furthermore, Neymar's father has contradicted claims that his son intends to leave PSG during this transfer window. The uncertainties surrounding Neymar's future underscore the intricate negotiations and considerations involved in high-profile football transfers. As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether PSG's established price range will attract potential buyers for the Brazilian star.