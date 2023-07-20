Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has dropped hints on his future before the 2023/24 season. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer. He has even been linked with a move to MLS, which could reunite him with Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Neymar spoke to CazeTV recently. He said, “I hope it's at PSG (next season). I have a contract, and no one has informed me of anything”.

“Even if there isn't much love between the fans & the player, I will be there (at PSG), with love or without love,”

The 31-year-old has an uncertain future at PSG. Apart from Inter Miami, Neymar has been linked with moves to FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal. The former Barcelona man has been unhappy at Parc des Princes, and some fans even predicted him to leave the French capital alongside Messi this summer. Despite his intentions, he may stay at PSG for the foreseeable future. He is set to reunite with Luis Enrique, who won the Treble at Barcelona.

Besides his comments, Neymar has been hinting at his future through various social media accounts. PSG Report, a Threads account, posted that the Brazilian superstar could stay at PSG this summer. Neymar liked this post, which many believe indicates that the 31-year-old could remain in the French capital for one more season.

Enrique was asked about Neymar's potential future at the Parc des Princes at his unveiling as the new PSG manager. The Spaniard replied, “I haven't spoken with Neymar yet if he should be part of my project. I want to give this kind of information to you, but it is part of internal information.”