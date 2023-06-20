In a surprising turn of events, Neymar‘s potential departure from PSG has taken a U-turn as former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is heavily linked to the Ligue 1 champions, reported by goal.com. The Brazilian forward had been the subject of transfer speculation, with Manchester United and Chelsea both expressing interest. However, Neymar's stance has reportedly changed following news of Enrique's imminent arrival at PSG.

Neymar previously worked with Luis Enrique at Barcelona, enjoying three successful seasons together between 2014 and 2017. During this time, they won the UEFA Champions League and secured two La Liga titles. One memorable moment was the famous 6-1 victory over PSG at Camp Nou in the 2016-17 season, where Neymar scored a late brace to knock the French champions out of the Champions League.

With Neymar now open to reuniting with Luis Enrique, it seems his future may lie with PSG after all. This potential development could impact Manchester United's transfer plans, as they had shown interest in signing Neymar to bolster their attacking options. Having initially pursued Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, United may have to explore alternative targets due to the high asking price. Players like Victor Osimhen from Napoli, Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta are all costly options. As a result, United has shifted their focus towards Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Neymar had an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, contributing 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short by an ankle injury in February, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. With the prospect of working under Luis Enrique again, Neymar aims to come back stronger and replicate the success he experienced during his time at Barcelona.

As the pieces fall into place with Luis Enrique's potential appointment as PSG's coach, Neymar's desire to stay at the Parc des Princes strengthens. It remains to be seen how this development will shape the upcoming transfer market and the plans of other clubs pursuing attacking reinforcements.