Tottenham Hotspur has sent a strong message to Bayern Munich amidst the growing interest in star striker Harry Kane, reported by goal.com. New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed that Kane is fully committed to the club, dampening the hopes of the Bundesliga champions.

Speaking to reporters in Perth, Australia, where Tottenham is currently on pre-season, Postecoglou revealed that he had a positive conversation with Kane. The manager emphasized that as long as Kane remains at the club, he is fully dedicated to the team's goals and ambitions.

Postecoglou stated, “I had a good chat with Harry. It was nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking. Just a good chat, introduced myself, and we spoke mainly about the club, where it's at and where he thinks can improve.”

He further emphasized that the focus is on the collective group and achieving success together. Postecoglou believes that Kane, like all the other players, is committed to the team's vision and working hard to achieve their objectives.

The Tottenham boss made it clear that discussions about Kane's future were not the primary focus of their conversation. Instead, the focus was on the collective effort and working together as a group. Postecoglou expressed his confidence in Kane's commitment to the team and their shared goals.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich has made two bids for Kane, the most recent being €100 million (£85m/$112m). However, Tottenham values their star player at £120 million ($157m). Despite the interest from Bayern, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been reluctant to part ways with Kane.

While the transfer window is still open, it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich can convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell their prized asset. With both clubs holding firm on their positions, the future of Harry Kane continues to be a subject of intense speculation.