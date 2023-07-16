Tottenham Hotspur are making their moves with the uncertain future of their captain Harry Kane. The England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich this season. Kane is unwilling to continue in North London as Spurs missed out on Champions League qualification last season.

According to the reports from journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a replacement for Kane. The Serbian striker was previously linked with Chelsea. However, the Blues have signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer instead. Kane has entered the final year of his contract with Spurs. The Whites have the option to either sell him this summer or allow him to walk away as a free agent next summer.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy met Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen to discuss the transfer situation regarding Kane. However, Levy is still adamant about keeping Kane beyond this summer window. The Bundesliga champions have had two bids rejected for the England captain, including their most recent bid of £68.4m.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly offered a new £400,000-a-week contract to Kane, but he refused. If the English striker ends his 19-year tenure in North London, Spurs will move towards Vlahovic. The North London club want to beat Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for his signature. Chelsea have already had a £52m bid rejected by Juventus for the Serbian striker. On the other hand, PSG consider Vlahovic as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is linked with a move to Real Madrid.