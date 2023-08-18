There is good news for all football fans regarding Sergio Rico. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) goalkeeper is finally released today from the hospital. The Spaniard spent 82 days in the hospital after being subject to a career-threatening injury.

The 29-year-old PSG goalkeeper was hit by a mute cart and a runaway horse during the pilgrimage in Spain on May 28. Shortly after the incident, he was taken to Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Seville, where he fought for his life for nearly ten weeks.

Rico has undergone numerous medical procedures to address the severe injuries and brain trauma he sustained before receiving specialized care from medical experts.

Although there were initial expectations for the PSG goalkeeper's earlier release, his discharge was postponed due to typical challenges in such a complex recovery process. The hospital has now confirmed his discharge scheduled for later today.

Exiting the induced coma on June 19, the 29-year-old was subsequently released from the intensive care unit on July 5.

Prior to the devastating incident, Rico had been on the bench for PSG in a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. The Ligue 1 champions had granted him permission for the pilgrimage.

At this point, resuming his football career is not the primary focus as he enters the subsequent phase of his recovery. Medical professionals have maintained a positive outlook, provided his rehabilitation continues to advance as intended.

This development is a significant relief to not just his family but the entire PSG camp, who have steadfastly supported him since the horrific incident in May.