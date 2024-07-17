Kylian Mbappe will not be joining Real Madrid on their pre-season tour in the United States, as the star forward is set to take a well-deserved break from football, reported by GOAL.

Real Madrid, the reigning champions of Spain and Europe, are gearing up for a pre-season trip to the United States. The squad will fly out on July 28 to engage in a series of high-profile friendly matches against Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. These matches are set to provide fans with a taste of the thrilling action to come in the new season. However, there’s a notable absentee from the squad list – Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe takes a break

Despite being Real Madrid's latest Galactico signing, Mbappe will not be part of the team's American tour. Instead, he will begin his pre-season training at the Valdebebas training facility on August 7. This decision comes after Mbappe's grueling season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and his involvement with the French national team at the European Championship.

Mbappe’s exclusion from the tour is a strategic move agreed upon by the player, Real Madrid's management, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti. After France's exit from Euro 2024 in the semi-finals against Spain on July 9, it was clear that Mbappe needed some time to rest and recuperate. The demanding club season at PSG followed by the intense international tournament left little room for recovery.

Mbappe is expected to use this time to unwind and recharge before diving into the new season with his new team. This break is essential for the forward to ensure he is in peak physical condition for the challenges ahead.

At his introductory press conference as a Real Madrid player, Mbappe expressed his readiness to integrate into the team and comply with the club's pre-season plans. “If the club wants me to go, I will go,” Mbappe told reporters, highlighting his commitment to the team’s decisions.

Real Madrid plans to synchronize Mbappe’s return to training with other French national team members, including Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga. This coordinated approach aims to ensure that all players are at the same stage of preparation and can work effectively together.

What's next for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid has their sights set on the European Super Cup, where they will face Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland, on August 14. The club is eager to have Mbappe ready for this significant match. The Super Cup will serve as an opportunity for Mbappe to make his official debut for Real Madrid, potentially setting the stage for a spectacular season ahead.

Mbappe’s absence from the pre-season tour means he will miss out on the early team bonding and tactical sessions in the United States. However, his time at Valdebebas will be crucial for individualized training and getting accustomed to Ancelotti’s system. This focused preparation will be vital for Mbappe as he aims to make an immediate impact upon his return.

Real Madrid fans are eagerly awaiting Mbappe’s debut, hopeful that he will bring his electrifying pace, skill, and goal-scoring prowess to the team. His addition to the squad is seen as a pivotal move in bolstering Real Madrid’s attacking options and solidifying their dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

Kylian Mbappe's exclusion from Real Madrid's American tour is a calculated decision to ensure the star forward is well-rested and ready for the new season. While fans may miss seeing him in the pre-season matches, this break is essential for his long-term performance and health. Real Madrid's strategic approach highlights their commitment to player welfare and their ambition for the upcoming season. As Mbappe prepares to join his new teammates, all eyes will be on his debut in the European Super Cup, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter for both him and Real Madrid.