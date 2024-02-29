PUBG Mobile will be joining for the first time the Esports World Cup this Summer of 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a total prize pool of $3,000,000 at stake.
Formerly known as the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, the all-new PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) will debut this Summer with a $3 million prize pool, featuring the biggest and most talented names in the PUBG Mobile competitive scene.
The tournament will be part of the eight-week annual festival of esports events, the Esports World Cup, bringing together all kinds of games in a one-of-a-kind event that involves games and esports titles from all platforms, genres, and countries.
Organized by the non-profit Esports World Cup Foundation, with ESL founder Ralf Reichert at the helm as the CEO, the 8-week event will also feature CS:GO and Starcraft II, among other game titles that have not yet been announced. The tournament will feature cross-game ranking and will be awarding additional prize money to esports clubs who place in multiple titles.
Fans can learn more about this event, its participants, and its broadcast channels on PUBG Mobile's official social media channels, on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. Players can also download PUBG Mobile on both the App Store and Google Play.