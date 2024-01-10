Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painters gives his praise to Nebraska, after losing to the Cornhuskers in blowout fashion.

Purdue basketball was stunned last night in a blowout loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Matt Painter's squad grabs their second loss of the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The Boilermakers are now 14-2, with two losses in the Big Ten. Despite being one of the most talented groups in the nation, Purdue basketball stands as the No. 5 team in the conference. Head coach Matt Painter spoke on the loss to Nebraska, giving credit to their style of play.

“I like their team. I like how hard they play. They're together. They can hurt you in different ways. I like the (stuff) they run. They cut, they move. It's real basketball and it was tough for us to guard,” said Painter, per Brian Christopherson at Husker247.

Painter and the Boilermakers didn't just lose to the Cornhuskers, they got thrown out of the gym. They suffered their worst loss of the season with an 88-72 deficit. While the game was in Lincoln, Purdue basketball never looked remotely close to the No. 1 team. The Cornhuskers held Purdue star Zach Edey to 15 points and seven rebounds. They had four players score in double-figures and were lights out from three, shooting 14-24 from beyond the arc.

The Boilermakers have suffered tough losses like this in the past, like their first-round loss in the NCAA tournament last season. If Painter and Edey want to take advantage of the roster they have, they need to focus on their strengths and start heading into matchups as the hunter instead of being the hunted. Luckily for Purdue basketball, No. 2 Houston also fell victim to a road loss on Tuesday, so the rankings shouldn't change much.