Purdue basketball head coach Matt Painter didn't hold back in his defense of Zach Edey amid criticisms that the star big man is just tall and not really skilled.
Edey had another dominant performance as he helped the Boilermakers secure a Sweet 16 spot on Sunday against Utah State. The Aggies simply had no answer for the 21-year-old center, who had a first-half double-double and finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in just 26 minutes of playing time. Edey also tallied three blocks, three assists and two steals to fuel Purdue's 106-67 destruction of Utah State.
This performance comes after Edey dropped 30 points and 21 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament first round over Grambling, recording the first 30-point, 20-rebound double-double in March Madness since 1995. With his recent performances, Edey has also become the first player with three straight games to have at least 20 points and three blocks in the big dance since Shaquille O'Neal did so in the 1991 and 1992 tournaments, according to OptaStats.
Considering what Edey has already accomplished and what else he could do as they move on in the competition, Painter made sure to fire back at the critics who claim that Edey is only good because he's tall. Edey is a 7-foot-4, 300-pound juggernaut, but as what he has shown so far in March Madness, he's more than just size and height.
“Yeah, they just shouldn't cover basketball,” Painter said when asked about the “he's just tall” critics of Edey, via NCAA March Madness on X.
The Purdue basketball head coach didn't stop there, as he even proposed a radical idea of having journalists take tests to test their basketball knowledge before they can comment on sports.
“You go to school, and you learn things or whatever. But we all don't like every single class we're in, right? It’s kind of a necessary evil. It's like going to work. You don't like everybody you work with, or you don't like certain parts of your job. It’s tough right? You've gotta be able to deal with certain things that are difficult,” Painter furthered.
“I just think everybody should like, take tests, on knowledge of what they're doing. I think all coaches should take tests so they understand refereeing and I think all referees should take a test so they understand coaching. And I think all journalists should have to take a basketball quiz or test. Anybody that tweets, they should have to be able to do it and they say something so moronic as that? Then they should have to have a probationary status where they can’t tweet for three months. I think it’ll help society. Just try to knock out the fools so they don’t have to meet at the local Wal-Mart and say things that don’t make any sense.”
Zach Edey has certainly let his game do the talking, but Matt Painter wouldn't let it stop him from slamming the critics of his big man and the frontrunner for the national player of the year award. Edey wouldn't have been able to achieve all the feats he has right now if, as his critics said, he's just tall.
Shaquille O'Neal also impressed by Zach Edey
For what it's worth, even NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal acknowledged what Zach Edey has done so far in the NCAA Tournament. After matching his feat of three straight games with at least 20 points and three blocks, the Los Angeles Lakers icon proceeded to give the Canadian standout a new name
“I'm changing your name to Zachille O'Neal,” Shaq said in respect and admiration for the Purdue basketball star, via Bleacher Report.
After his dominant display against Utah State, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins also jumped in to make a case for Edey as a potential NBA player. While his mobility is a big issue for many talent evaluators, especially since the league has moved on to favoring more mobile big men with a variety of skillset, Perk emphasized that Edey definitely deserves more attention.
“Zach Edey out here dominating with 21-11 at half… but majority of NBA GMs are going to say he don't past ‘Eye Test' we are living in crazy in times! God Bless America,” Perkins wrote on X as he pleads for more respect on Edey's game.
While Edey still has many doubters, he is certainly turning a lot of attention to himself with his play for Purdue basketball. As the Boilermakers look to make a deep run and compete for the national title, Edey will definitely eventually get the recognition he deserves. He has earned every bit of it.