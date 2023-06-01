A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The NBA can wait. For now, Zach Edey will have his full attention on helping the Purdue Boilermakers rise from the ashes of an embarrassing experience in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Edey is returning for at least one more season in West Lafayette after announcing that he will “run it back,” via Twitter. In other words, he’ll be pausing his pursuit of achieving a goal to play in the NBA and continue starring for the Boilermakers.

This is terrific news for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers, to say the least. Last season, Purdue was considered one of the heavy favorites to win it all in the NCAA tournament, as they entered March Madness as the overall No. 1 seed. Instead, the Boilermakers found themselves landing on the wrong side of history when they became just the second No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed after suffering a massive first-round upset loss at the hands of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

That loss certainly left a bad taste in the mouth of Zach Edey, who was named the 2022-23 National College Player of the Year. That season, Edey averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds across 34 games. Edey also swatted away 2.1 shots per contest. He was an efficient scoring machine for the Boilermakers, thanks in large part to his 7-4, 285-pound frame. He shot 61.9 percent from the field for Purdue, which ranked 12th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency.

With Zach Edey giving it another go with the Boilermakers, Purdue should see its preseason rankings improve.