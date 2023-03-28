Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Purdue Basketball center Zach Edey fired back at a transfer portal claim from NBA Insider Dan Dakich in a Tuesday tweet.

“My sources are telling me this is false,” Edey wrote.

A former three-star center out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Edey passed up Baylor and Western Kentucky offers when he committed and enrolled with the Boilermakers in 2020. The native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was part of a three-player recruiting class that featured now-Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and guard Ethan Morton, one that ranked 37th in the country, according to 247Sports.

The 7-foot-3-inch center immediately impacted Purdue upon the departure of center Trevion Williams before the 2022-23 season. He helped guide the Boilermakers to a 29-6 overall record and a 15-5 record against conference opponents despite the loss of Williams, Ivey and guard Sasha Stefanovic following an upset loss to St. Peter’s in March Madness.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo tried to provide an answer for why the team failed to slow Zach Edey down in a 77-61 Purdue win in Mackey Arena.

“He’s bigger than any player that I’ve ever coached against,” Izzo said. “He’s more skilled with his hands than any player I’ve ever coached against. And they do a great job of getting him the ball. So I don’t know what he did. They do not call three seconds.

Zach Edey reflected on the shocking upset by the 15 seed, the Herald Bulletin sports writer George Bremer wrote in a 2022 article.

“I think a lot of teams underestimated them,” Boilermakers center Zach Edey said. “They kind of doubted their ability because of the (seed) number next to their name. But we’re coming into this game like we’re playing the two seed because they beat the two seed. So we have to have the mentality that they’re a really good team, and we have to respect them.”