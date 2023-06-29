A new system has dawned upon Purdue football as Coach Ryan Walters takes charge. The new Boilermakers' head coach has been busy with his recruitment haul. His latest addition is Ohio native and four-star recruit, Koy Beasley.

Coach Ryan Walters landed his 16th commitment for the 2024 class with Purdue football. Koy Beasley has played snaps in both the cornerback and safety positions. His athleticism is not just enclosed in the field as he also tallied a 10.44 time in the 100-meter dash. The new Boilermaker commit described how his visit panned out in West Lafayette, per Tom Dienhart of On 3.

“When I first visited Purdue I really liked it. So they’ve been up there for a while. The official visit really put them over the edge. I feel like the staff, the coaching, and my relationship with the coaches made Purdue the best fit. They’re really building something special at Purdue. I just want to be a part of that,” Koy Beasley disclosed.

The four-star recruit out of La Salle High chose Ryan Walters over programs like Wisconsin and Pittsburgh. He outlined the thought process involved in his commitment decision.

“Coach Walters, I feel like he can really build Purdue and lead them to championships. He’s a defensive-minded coach, he helps develop guys. He cares about you and he wants to win, so I really like that,” the Boilermakers recruit said.

He now joins Marcos Davila, Keonde Henry, and fellow cornerback Earl Kulp in their pursuit of a CFP National Championship.