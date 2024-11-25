The Purdue football program could have a familiar face returning with head coach Ryan Walters. Multiple sources have said “Walters is trending to return for the 2025 season,” according to Tom Dienhart and Pete Nakos of On3.com. Walters is in the midst of a 1-10 season after going 4-8 last season with the Boilermakers. However, extending him again is a bit strange considering his predecessor's record.



Jeff Brohm led Purdue football to three bowl games, and they won two. The first two bowl games came in successive seasons. Although he had seven and six wins in those seasons, respectively, the fact that it happened in his first two seasons showed promise. Although Brohm resigned and left for Louisville, finding a successful coach seemed difficult to find.



However, this is the first year of the Big 10 expansion, which includes USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon football as West Coast additions. Due to the expansion, the conference became better and had to account for the teams. After all, Oregon football is still No. 1 in the country.

Why would Ryan Walters remain with Purdue football?

One of the key reasons is money. If Purdue football fires Walters, he's owed $9.3 million on his contract. That sum is a lot of money for a school that doesn't dominate in football. Also, it could serve as a sign to donors that there's no direction with the program. Another key element is the Big 10 expansion. As mentioned before, adding four former Pac-12 teams makes winning more challenging.



Not to mention, Walters is only in his second season. They've been behind the metric on investing in NIL, which makes recruiting difficult. After all, Ohio State football invested $20 million into their NIL fund. Although Purdue has a good way to catch up to their Big 10 rivals, holding onto Walters might not be a bad thing.

Also, when Brohm left, he resigned and left for Louisville, and taking a consistency with him. The 2025 season could allow Walters to get his feet underneath him. The transfer portal, NIL, and recruiting should be at the top of his list. Purdue has had some close losses but that doesn't excuse the double-digit loss total.

Regardless, the school seems to be riding with Walters into the unforeseen waters. If another season like 2024 occurs, then he'll be let go, without a shadow of a doubt. If he's able to secure a bowl game, Purdue football could keep him around for quite some time.