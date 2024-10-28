The Purdue football program has had a rough start to the 2024 season. The Boilermakers possess a 1-6 record through the first part of the year. Head coach Ryan Walters has the immense task of trying to help Purdue get the most out of the remaining part of the season. While some fans may think his time is running short, there is an important financial reason he likely will not be leaving as soon.

If Purdue were to part ways with Walter, it would cost them nearly $9.3 million after the season, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. But money is not the only factor going into the basement of Walter's tenure.

Ryan Walters joined the Purdue football squad in December of 2022. In his first full season in 2023, Walter led the Boilermakers to a 4-8 record. He hoped to help the program improve during their 2024 campaign, but so far, things have not gone as expected.

Pete Thamel provided more context that gives leeway to Walter's lack of success, drawing upon the increase in size of the Big 10. The conference added UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington for the start of the 2024 season, so competition was expected to be fierce, and someone had to finish last, Thamel explained in his ESPN article.

Furthermore, Thamel dove into how Walter could get more support to turn things around.

“Ryan Walters is only in his second season there, and he's expected to get more time. The administration there realizes it has been behind the Big Ten median in NIL and is expected to be supportive of helping Walters through the struggles of his early tenure,” Thamel wrote.

“Purdue is 1-6 this year and Walters is 5-14 over two years. He fired his offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on Sept. 29, and the replacement at that spot will be hugely important moving forward. Can Purdue lure a strong candidate — and guarantee enough money — to convince someone to help turn the battleship?”

Walters and the Purdue football program have plenty left to give. It will be interesting to see if they can turn things around as the 2024 season approaches its late phase.