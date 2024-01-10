No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Houston share of glimpse of March Madness, suffering unranked losses on the same day.

College basketball gave fans a glimpse of March Madness on Tuesday. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers fell to an unranked Nebraska team in blowout fashion, while No. 2 Houston lost to Iowa State on the road. This marks AP men's college basketball history, making it the first time since 2016 that two teams in the AP poll lost to unranked opponents on the same day, per Jedd Borzello at ESPN.

Purdue didn't just lose to Nebraska, they got demolished. The Boilermakers suffered an 88-72 loss, with leader Zach Edey being held to 15 points and seven rebounds. Nebraska basketball had four players score in double-figures, gaining traction from beyond the arc with a 14-24 shooting performance from three. The Cornhuskers were electric from the start of the game, controlling Purdue into sets while playing aggressively enough to hold the lead for the majority of the matchup.

Houston basketball was handed their first loss of the season at Iowa State. The Cougars fell 57-53 in a defensive battle. Despite this game coming down to the wire, the Cyclones home court advantage proves to be the leading factor in Iowa State's victory. Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars had a chance to win the game, but an LJ Cryer three was missed in the attempt of a comeback.

Both teams may have lost to unranked opponents, but these are very talented teams they're facing. Nebraska is 13-3 on the season, while Iowa State advances to 12-3 after the win. College basketball continues to be one of the most surprising sports in the world, even in the month of January.