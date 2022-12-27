By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After three years with Texas, quarterback Hudson Card has decided to transfer to Purdue. The former four-star recruit is hoping to step into a starting role for the Boilermakers after seeing limited playing time with the Longhorns.

Card’s transfer, which was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, is a big addition for Purdue’s program. Ryan Walters is in his first year as head coach of the Boilermakers. Furthermore, as Thamel points out, Purdue fellow quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell is entering the NFL Draft while freshman Brady Allen entered the transfer portal.

As Walters looks to build his program, he’ll now have a piece in Card to build around. Card also fills a major hole for the Boilermakers at quarterback. With three years of eligibility remaining, Card could be Purdue’s QB of the present and future.

Hudson Card made five starts during his time at Texas. He appeared in 21 games overall, although two came in his redshirt freshman season. As a Longhorn, Card completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Back in 2020, Card was a four-star recruit who received offers from schools such as Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and many others. 247Sports ranked him as the 59th best prospect in the 2020 class.

Card’s time at Texas didn’t go as well as he had hoped when he committed. However, he’ll now have a second chance with Purdue. The pairing could be a perfect match between a player looking to see the field and a program in desperate need of a quarterback.