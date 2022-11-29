Published November 29, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Texas sophomore quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the football transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.

Card will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Once called a “Day 2 prospect” by 247Sports writer Charles Power, Card was compared to Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier when he first committed to Texas football. The former four-star quarterback from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas originally passed up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Indiana, Penn State and Ohio State, among others, when he enrolled in early 2020. The Arkansas Razorbacks tried to recruit Card with now-Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and now-Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris to no avail, according to 247 Sports.

Card saw his involvement with Texas football improve in his third season, logging 108 passing attempts in 12 games played after playing a combined 10 games in his first two years. He earned just above 1,500 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in his Longhorns career.

The move leaves Texas with three freshman signal-callers in its quarterback room, putting more pressure on quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to further develop starter and Ohio State Buckeyes transfer Quinn Ewers. The 6-foot-3-inch quarterback earned 1,808 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games played for the Longhorns, racking up four touchdowns and throwing one interception in a 49-0 shutout win during this year’s Red River Rivalry over a Brent Venables-led Oklahoma Sooners squad.

Ewers threw for 194 yards on a 75% completion percentage in the Longhorns’ first eight-win regular season in nine years, almost offset by junior running back Bijan Robinson’s 179 net rushing yards on 29 attempts.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Hudson Card had improved in 2022 before he entered the transfer portal in a press conference after a win over the Kansas Jayhawks, saying he was valuable early in the season when they needed him the most.