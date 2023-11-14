PWHL unveils unique temporary jerseys with city names for inaugural season, amidst ongoing development of official team names and logos.

The PWHL has announced the temporary jersey designs for its inaugural season, starting in January 2024. The league, which represents a new chapter in women's professional hockey following the buyout of the Premier Hockey Federation, will feature teams in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, New York, Boston and Minnesota.

These teams will sport jerseys with their market's name diagonally across, in unique color schemes for home and away games. Canadian teams will also feature a patch from Canadian Tire Corporation, a founding partner of the league, as reported by Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. The jerseys are only for the first year of the league, while logos and team names continue to be finalized.

As reported by The Athletic in October, there was uncertainty about the teams having established names or logos in time for the opening night. As a result, the jerseys, for now, feature only the names of their respective markets displayed diagonally.

While these initial designs are without logos, there's ongoing progress behind the scenes. Last month, PWHL Holdings, LLC filed trademark applications for names like Toronto Torch, Montreal Echo, Ottawa Alert, Minnesota Superior, Boston Wicked and New York Sound, along with city-specific PWHL trademarks. However, these applications don't guarantee that these names will be the final choices for the teams. The league's approach to its branding and team identities remains fluid, with official announcements of team names and logos still pending.

However, the league has made significant strides in other areas of branding. A new league logo, centered around a bold “W” made from intersecting hockey sticks, symbolizes women's hockey. Created by Baltimore's Younts Design Inc., known for their work with MLB teams, the logo signifies power and ambition, reflecting the spirit of the PWHL and its players. Purple, the chosen color for the logo, reinforces these themes.

As the PWHL gears up for its first season, the excitement builds for what promises to be a significant milestone in women's hockey.