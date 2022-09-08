Queen Elizabeth II passes away at age 96

One of the most influential people in modern history has left the world. Queen Elizabeth II of England has passed away on September 8, 2022. (via Royal Family)

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

A few hours before her death was announced, the Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. The Queen’s doctors released a statement saying that:

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

No cause has been announced regarding Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 after the death of King George VI. She holds the record for the longest reign as a British monarch. Prior to her death, she was also the oldest and the longest-serving incumbent head of state. Despite backlash from different sectors of the country, the support for the Queen was consistently high amongst the British population.

The Queen had four children with Prince Philip during her reign: Prince Charles, Duke of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Prince Charles is set to take over as the next king of Britain.

We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the Queen.