Travis Kelce is setting the record straight on rumors that he and Taylor Swift are seeking attention amid his offseason activities. The couple has been seen at the Stanley Cup Finals, on date nights in New York, and most recently, they attended Kelce's Nashville Tight End University last week. Some fans suggested that the couple has been “attention seeking” since they have been out at more events.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” Kelce said on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

During the Tight End University event, where “attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more,” according to its official website. TEU was founded by Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen.

Swift made a surprise appearance at the event, where she performed “Shake It Off” alongside Kane Brown. Country artists such as Jordan Davis and Chase Rice also performed at the event.

“See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage as seen in footage from the event, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going play, and these are the tight ends.”'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Take Over Nashville

A source told Daily Mail that Swift decided to perform at the TEU event in support of Kelce as he was involved during her Eras Tour.

Article Continues Below

“She thought it would be fun to perform, and it made sure eyeballs were firmly on the Tight End University that Travis holds very close to his heart,” a source tells told the publication. “Travis was there at so many of her shows and even took part. She is now repaying the favor.”

Kelce and Swift had a lot of fun in clips circulating on social media during the after party where they were seen dancing to the 14-time Grammy winner's “Shake It Off” at a local Nashville bar. In another video that went viral, Kittle, Swift, and Kelce were belting lyrics to the singer's “Love Story” record at another TEU event that weekend.

The last time that Swift hit the stage was for her Eras Tour. She had 149 stops that hit 51 cities across five continents between March 2023 and December 2024. On the second to last night of her tour which ended in Toronto, Swift thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her journey.

“This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I have ever done, and that's all because of the way that you have treated it,” Swift is heard in a fan video via X.

“There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage,” she continued.

Now, the couple has the upcoming NFL season to look forward which Kelce confirmed that Swift will be there cheering him on.

“We’ll have Tay representing up at Arrowhead [Stadium]” Kelce said on the podcast.

The Chiefs first game of the season will be on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers which will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.