Quentin Tarantino is known for assembling A-list ensembles for his films. With his final film on the horizon, The Movie Critic, Tarantino has reportedly named one actor he wants to cameo in his upcoming film.

According to World of Reel, Tarantino is eyeing Bruce Willis for a cameo in The Movie Critic. Bear in mind, Willis was recently diagnosed with dementia and retired from acting.

Sources told World of Reel that Tarantino has yet to approach the Willis family about this. “Quentin hasn't approached Bruce's family yet — and will completely bow to their wishes if they say he's too sick,” a source told them.

However, like any good director, Tarantino has a backup plan if Willis is a no-go. “If that's the case, he aims to try to work a brief clip from one of Bruce's many previous movies into the film.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bruce Willis had previously appeared in Tarnatino's Pulp Fiction in 1994. Aside from that role, Willis had never teamed up with Tarantino again.

Quentin Tarantino is a legendary filmmaker who has created classics such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and Inglourious Basterds. But all good things must come to an end, eventually. The Movie Critic will serve as the final film in Tarantino's illustrious career. His previous film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was a critical success for Sony and it grossed over $377 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The film also garnered a lot of awards including a whopping 10 nominations at the Oscars the year of its eligibility.