Most know Quentin Tarantino for his violent movies (my aunt still recalls seeing Inglorious Basterds and being turned off by the “gratuitous violence”), but even he has a line for what he'll do in a movie.

Speaking to Variety, Tarantino revealed his line for violence in his films — “I have a big thing about killing animals in movies. That's a bridge I can't cross,” he revealed.

Furthermore, it's not just animals — Tarantino is sensitive to insects. “Insects too. Unless I'm paying to see some bizarro documentary, I'm not paying to see real death. Part of the way that this all works is that it's all just make believe. That's why I can stand the violent scenes, cause we're all just f**king around,” he said.

He continued, “Some animal, some dog, some llama, some fly, some rat, doesn't give a f**k about your movie. I'd kill a million rats, but I don't necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I'm not paying to see real death.”

In conclusion, Tarantino said, “Almost always, it's not just the violence that I have a problem with — there's usually an incompetence factor in there.”

These comments do explain the ending of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in a way. Brad Pitt's character, Cliff Booth, is very close to his dog throughout the film. When the Manson family members invade the house of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), the dog joins the action and survives the whole thing. In fact, the dog dishes out more punishment than any of the Manson family members.

Quentin Tarantino is a legendary director who is gearing up for his tenth, and final, feature film titled The Movie Critic. His previous works include Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, and, of course, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.