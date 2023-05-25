Quentin Tarantino is getting ready to shoot his new (and presumably last) film, The Movie Critic, and has revealed his stipulation for casting the lead of the film.

In a new interview with Deadline, Tarantino gave a lot of teases for The Movie Critic, first saying that the film “is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

Getting into the specifics about this critic, Tarantino said, “He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late thirties.” He added that the death may have been caused by “complications due to alcoholism.”

While no one has been cast in the role of the titular critic, don’t expect it to be past Tarantino collaborators like Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt. Tarantino conceded that both are too old for the part.

“I haven’t decided yet but it’s going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark. It’ll definitely be a new leading man for me,” said Tarantino.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He stayed strong and never revealed who he has in mind, but Tarantino did promise that he has “an idea of somebody I can imagine doing it really well.” Even still, he’s not 100% sold on the idea of giving it to this mystery actor.

Over Quentin Tarantino’s lengthy career, he’s worked with the likes of Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Jamie Foxx, Uma Thurman, Margot Robbie, and Kurt Russell, but don’t expect any of those names to be leading The Movie Critic.

It’s nearly impossible to guess who Tarantino has in mind — and his decision will likely be the best one — but Andrew Garfield or Miles Teller would be really exciting options.

The Movie Critic will be Tarantino’s first film since 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That film combined fact and fiction and followed an actor past his prime and his stuntman with the Tate murders looming in the background. In his last film, Tarantino will cover another pocket of the industry: The critics. It’s sad to think that The Movie Critic will be his final feature film, but what a run it has been.