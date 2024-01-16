Quinta Brunson wins Emmy in a historical manner, alongisde Ayo Edebiri, for her role in Abbott Elementary.

Quinta Brunson just won an Emmy and it's one for the books.

At the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of Abbott Elementary, wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy. The first Black woman to win in 42 years. Brunson accepted the award with tears of joy.

“I don't know why I'm so emotional, I think just like, the Carol Burnett of it all,” Brunson remarked as she accepted the prestigious award. Her portrayal of Philadelphia school teacher Janine Teagues in the ABC series has resonated with audiences, earning her three Emmy nominations this year.

During the ceremony, Brunson expressed her love for making Abbott Elementary and living her dream of acting in comedy. She gave heartfelt thanks to her family, including her parents, siblings, and husband. As well as expressing her love for the entire cast and the show itself.

Quinta Brunson's Emmy win, alongside Ayo Edebiri's victory, made history. It's the first time a pair of Black actresses secured both comedy categories in the same year. The last Black woman to claim the honor was Isabel Sanford in 1961 for her role in The Jeffersons.

As Brunson embraces this historic achievement, “Abbott Elementary” is set to return for its third season on Feb. 7, promising more comedic moments for fans. The show's upcoming season will pick up after the eagerly anticipated kiss between Janine and Gregory. Portrayed by outstanding supporting comedy actor nominee Tyler James Williams.

This Emmy win not only highlights Brunson's exceptional talent. But also marks a significant milestone for representation and diversity in the entertainment industry. During Martin Luther King's day too.