Ayo Edebiri explains why she's committed to running her Letterboxd account and reviewing movies she loves in her own way.

There's a reason why Ayo Edebiri is committed to her Letterboxd account. Having clinched the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in ‘The Bear,' Edebiri recently took a moment to address the growing fascination with her Letterboxd account.

Letterboxd is a platform where she showcases her distinctive and humorous movie reviews. Known for her quick wit and comedic flair, Edebiri shed light on her approach to film criticism. “I'm a comedian. Anything I say online, I think I would say to somebody's face.”

Her reviews often venture into the absurd, such as a recent take on ‘The Departed' where she claimed to be the dialect coach specifically for the word “microprocessors,” teaching the cast to say it in the funniest way possible. She humorously remarked, “I did an amazing job.”

Ayo Edebiri's Letterboxd DNA is not hers alone too. “My dad also has a Letterboxd. He's here. He's poppin' off!” Her unique and entertaining approach to film critique has garnered a dedicated following on the social media app.

In addition to her comedic prowess on Letterboxd, Edebiri made history at the Emmys alongside Quinta Brunson on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The duo became the first Black actresses to win comedy acting awards in the same year. Reflecting on this monumental achievement, Edebiri expressed her humility, stating, “It's very special. I'm really humbled. That's really, really special. On today of all days, too. It's really, really nice.”

After The Bear, fans now hope to see more of Ayo Edebiri. This time, in movies they will mark as five stars in Letterboxd.