Abbott Elementary season 3 is upon us this year with a brand new poster.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 is gearing up for its debut with a brand new poster.

First poster for ‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/kQchwPqANR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2024

In the aftermath of Abbott Elementary's season 2 finale in April 2023, fans found themselves grappling with unexpected twists as Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) chose friendship over romance. The decision, revealed in the finale, left viewers eagerly anticipating the unraveling of the narrative in the upcoming season.

Fortunately, the wait won't have to be much longer.

Amidst the labor disputes, ABC had already renewed Abbott Elementary for Season 3 in January 2023. Initially slated to commence production four months later, the strikes disrupted the schedule. As negotiations continue, fans are left eagerly anticipating the eventual release of Abbott Elementary's season 3. All are looking forward to discover how the dual strikes have influenced the unfolding storyline.

Coshowrunner Justin Halpern shed light on the direction for season 3, He hinted at a unique and unprecedented overarching theme. Halpern reveals, “I think there’s a larger overarching idea that we’ve sort of landed on for season 3 that I think is really interesting and I’ve never seen it on TV before.”

Now, despite the go signal for Abbott Elementary's Season 3, the show faced an unforeseen hurdle due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in May 2023. Followed by SAG-AFTRA joining the picket line in July against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Although the WGA and AMPTP reached a resolution in September, negotiations between the actors' union and producers stalled in October. Still, the resumption of the production went through.

Now, we get a new Abbott Elementary poster. With the brand new season kicking off February 7, per Vulture.