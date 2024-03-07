The tennis world will have a wait a bit longer for Rafael Nadal's return to ATP Tour action. The 22-time Grand Slam winner announced his withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Monday night, less than 24 hours before his scheduled first-round matchup against Milos Raonic.
“It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament at Indian Wells,” Nadal said on his X account. “Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here. That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready.”
Nadal has struggled with several injuries over the last two years as the 37-year-old has played in only three tournaments since the end of the 2022 season. His lone appearance this year came in Brisbane, Australia, where he lost in the quarterfinals following consecutive straight-set wins. A muscle injury suffered during the tournament forced him to miss the Australian Open.
The main cause for his recent absence from the court is a persistent hip injury that required surgery last June. Nadal also dealt with a foot injury and a tear in his abdominal muscle in 2022 following wins at the Australian and French Open.
“I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don't find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event,” Nadal said. “It is not an easy decision, it's a tough one as a matter of fact but I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success.”
The end of Nadal?
This is another tough pill for Rafael Nadal and his fans to swallow. Physical health is arguably the most important thing when it comes to extending the longevity of an athlete's career. If problems don’t resolve themselves in that capacity, the mental health of an athlete can and will be challenged too.
Nadal is no doubt one of the greatest tennis players of all time and could very well still be capable of winning another major if he gets back or close to full strength again. That is far from a guarantee though and each new injury or setback is another reminder that his best days are well behind him.
It's hard for any athlete to say goodbye to their sport because of an injury. It's not the way they envisioned going out, especially a player of Nadal's caliber. Not having a chance to prove he can still compete at the highest level must kill Nadal and is surely a driving force in him wanting to return to professional tennis.
Rafael Nadal has hinted at 2024 being his final year on tour. Perhaps injuries will alter those plans, but for now tennis fans are left to sit and wait to see when or if an all-time great can return to the court.