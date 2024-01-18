The Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO is here and we finally see Annihilape ported over the game with the details listed here!

Pokemon GO, the popular augmented reality game from The Pokemon Company and Niantic, will be having an event that introduces another generation 9 Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into the game. This particular event focuses on battles given that the Pokemon being featured is a fight-loving, Rage Monkey Pokemon, Annihilape. Get this Pokemon without the hassle by partaking in the upcoming event from January 19 to January 24, 2024. All the details that you need to know are listed in this article.

Pokemon GO Raging Battle Event Details

As always during Pokemon GO events, there are several things that Pokemon Trainers can get out of the happening. There are Spawn Increases, New Pokemon that are being introduced which include Shiny variants, and Raids that they can team up on to defeat and capture. Make sure to catch 'em all in the Pokemon GO event featuring Annihilape.

For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers, getting an Annihilape is a daunting task because it needs to evolve by utilizing a specific method. You will need to level up your Primeape to a specific level is the first thing to do but you will also need to learn the move Rage Fist and use it 20 times during a battle. After you have successfully done this, you will then need to level up your Primeape by another level to get Annihilape.

Now that Annihilape can be caught in Pokemon GO, you can just catch them in this game and have it ported over to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via Pokemon HOME. This will make it a lot easier to complete your Pokedex in the game and get the certificate that you've always wanted.

Spawn Increase during the Pokemon GO Event



There are a lot of Fighting-type Pokemon that will have an increased spawn rate from January 19 to January 24, 2024. Make sure to get the most out of the event by catching yourself some of the shiny variants that will be appearing.

Number Name Type #0056 Mankey Fighting #0056 Shiny Mankey Fighting #0066 Machop Fighting #0066 Shiny Machop Fighting #0108 Lickitung Normal #0108 Shiny Lickitung Normal #0207 Gligar Ground / Flying #0207 Shiny Gligar Ground / Flying #0302 Sableye Dark / Ghost #0302 Shiny Sableye Dark / Ghost #0538 Throh Fighting #0538 Shiny Throh Fighting #0539 Sawk Fighting #0539 Shiny Sawk Fighting #0559 Scraggy Dark / Fighting #0559 Shiny Scraggy Dark / Fighting

New Pokemon Introduced during the Raging Battles Event

As we have mentioned, Niantic and The Pokemon Company are introducing more Generation 9 Pokemon into the game. With the Pokemon GO Raging Battles event, they introduce the rough and tough Rage Monkey Pokemon, Annihilape, who is the final evolution of Mankey who was introduced in the first generation of the game.

Number Name Type #0979 Annihilape Fighting / Ghost #0979 Shiny Annihilape Fighting / Ghost

Event-Specific Raid Battles

Lastly, during the event, Pokemon Trainers may partake in Event-Specific Raid Battles that feature various Pokemon such as Snubble, Houndour, Pancham, and Gyarados who will appear in their Shiny forms. Take this chance to complete your Shiny Pokedex and be the envy of your fellow Pokemon Trainers!

Number Name Type Rank Max CP at Capture #0209 Shiny Snubble Fairy ☆ Normal: 707

Boosted: 884 #0228 Shiny Houndour Dark / Fire ☆ Normal: 705

Boosted: 881 #0674 Shiny Pancham Fighting ☆ Normal: 850

Boosted: 1063 #0747 Mareanie Poison / Water ☆ Normal: 555

Boosted: 694 #0057 Primeape Fighting ☆☆☆ Normal: 1307

Boosted: 1634 #0130 Shiny Gyarados Water / Flying ☆☆☆ Normal: 1937

Boosted: 2422 #0634 Zweilous Dark / Dragon ☆☆☆ Normal: 1051

Boosted: 1313

For the latest events, updates, and news about anything and everything about Pokemon and Pokemon GO, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!