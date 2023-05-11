The Las Vegas Raiders roster after the 2023 NFL Draft now looks pretty much as it will when Raiders training camp starts in late July. While the Silver and Black may make a few changes around the edges between now and then, the bulk of next season’s squad is already in place. With that in mind, here is the updated Raiders depth chart with every starter now that the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone.

Offense

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo

Running back: Josh Jacobs

Fullback: Jacob Johnson

Wide Receiver 1: Davante Adams

Wide Receiver 2: Hunter Renfrow

Wide Receiver 3: Jakobi Meyers

Tight End: Michael Mayer

Left Tackle: Kolton Miller

Left Guard: Dylan Parham

Center: Andre James

Right Guard: Alex Bars

Right Tackle: Jermaine Eluemunor

The Raiders depth chart at the skill positions won’t change one bit between now and Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, save for possibly one position.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and offseason free-agent signing Jakobi Meyers are the strength of the team. There were no major additions to this core in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Raiders will go as far as this group will take them next season.

The one spot that could be in flux is the tight end position. The team has two veterans — Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard — at TE after trading Darren Waller this offseason. However, nabbing Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer was one of the steals of the NFL draft, and he should be the starter when Raiders training camp kicks off.

The offensive line is another story.

Tackles Jermaine Eluemunor are fine starters, but the entire interior is questionable. The Raiders roster includes the three starters there from last season, and they were one of the worst-graded groups in the league. Alex Bars, in particular, needs to be on the bench in Week 1 if the Raiders offense hopes to succeed.

The problem is, the Raiders didn’t take a single offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the current IOL backups — Jordan Meredith, Hroniss Grasu, Netane Muti, and Vitaliy Gurman — aren’t anything special.

Free agents still available at these positions could find themselves on the Raiders roster soon.

Defense

Defensive End: Maxx Crosby

Defensive Tackle: Bilal Nichols

Defensive Tackle: Jerry Tillery

Defensive End: Chandler Jones

Weak-side linebacker: Divine Deablo

Middle Linebacker: Robert Spillane

Strong-side Linebacker: Luke Masterson

Cornerback 1: Duke Shelley

Cornerback 2: Brandon Facyson

Nickel Corner: Nate Hobbs

Strong Safety: Marcus Epps

Free Safety: Tre’von Moehrig

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The positions that the Raiders did go heavy on in the 2023 NFL Draft were on the defensive side of the ball.

The current Raiders depth chart that we will see heading into Raiders training camp will likely be veteran-heavy, as Josh McDaniels gives the incumbents a chance to win their starting positions again this season.

However, there are at least five rookies who will challenge for these spots, and in several cases, likely win them during Raiders training camp.

First-round pick Tyree Wilson is raw, but he has a ton of upside. He was also the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft. This means Las Vegas has to get him on the field as soon as possible. Unless Chandler Jones proves he can regain his old form after a terrible 2022 season, Wilson could become the starter soon.

Elsewhere on the defensive line, Alabama DT Byron Young and Arizona State DT Nesta Jade Silvera will compete with Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery for time on the inside of the line. Tillery is especially vulnerable to losing his Raiders roster spot this preseason.

Moving back, linebacker Amari Burney from Florida and cornerback Jakorian Bennett from Maryland could also end Raiders training camp as Week 1 starters at their respective positions. LB Robert Spillane is the most likely linebacker to lose his spot, and either Raiders offseason free-agent acquisition, Brandon Facyson or Duke Shelley, could find themselves behind Bennett.

Special Teams

Kicker: Daniel Carlson

Holder: AJ Cole

Long-snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Punter: AJ Cole

Punt return: DeAndre Carter

Kick return: Tre Tucker

The least intrigue on the Raiders roster comes from the special teams. Kicker, punter, and long-snapper are all set, with Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, and Jacob Bobenmoyer doing the honors at their respective positions.

There will be one interesting spot to watch, though, at kick returner. Cincinnati speedster and Las Vegas’ third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Tre Tucker, could be a game-changer on special teams. Tucker was a high school track state champion and returned both punts and kicks in colleges, taking six to the house in his three years with the Bearcats.

We all know the Raiders love speed, and Tucker has it in bunches.