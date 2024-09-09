The Las Vegas Raiders were not able to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but they received good news about one of their key defensive players. Tyree Wilson left the first half of the game with a knee injury and he didn't return. The Raiders were waiting to see how severe the injury was, but there looks to be some good news coming from the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Raiders pass-rusher Tyree Wilson, who was ruled out Sunday with an injury, suffered a knee sprain, sources say. The injury is not believed to be long-term, as the knee is structurally sound,” Rapoport said on X, formerly Twitter.

Going into the game, the Raiders were already shorthanded on the defensive line, but overall the group did well. They kept the team in the game for the most part, but the offense was not able to keep up with their end of the bargain. Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins were major contributors on the line for the Raiders, and they'll have to continue to do their part as injuries pile up for the team.

Raiders lose to Chargers after controversial fourth-down call

The Las Vegas Raiders were in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers for most of the day, but it was a fourth-and-one call that head coach Antonio Pierce made that changed everything. With 7:10 left in the game and trailing 16-10, Pierce decided to punt instead of go for it. The punt landed on the Chargers' eight-yard line, but they still drove down 93 yards and scored a touchdown, putting the game out of reach for the Raiders.

After the game, Pierce defended his decision to punt instead of taking a chance with the offense and going for it on fourth down.

“We got what we wanted,” Pierce said. “We got them backed up. We had three timeouts. If you play good football, you get the ball … on offense at midfield, hopefully. But they broke off a long run, and that was the end of it.”

Some of the players, which included Gardner Minshew and Davante Adams, shared their thoughts on Pierce's decision.

“That's coach's decision,” Minshew said. “But I think anybody that's a ballplayer wants the ball in their hands with the opportunity to help the team.”

“I mean, my job is to run routes and do what's called,” Adams said. “I don't really get into that.”

Things don't get any easier for the Raiders with their next game being against the Baltimore Ravens. It would be best if they came in healthy, but with their defensive line down a few bodies, they'll have to go with the next-man-up mentality. It'll also be interesting to see how long Tyree Wilson is out.