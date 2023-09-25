The Las Vegas Raiders had the chance to win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during NFL Week 3. But, fans were shocked when Coach Josh McDaniels opted to kick for a field goal on the 10-yard line while they were behind by eight points. He outlined why they made this call in his latest statement, via Jorge Alonso of Brobible.

“You have two choices there: try to make it a five-point game or have an opportunity to win it with a touchdown if you get the ball back. Go for it there and if you happen to convert, you have to make the two-point conversion. So, those are the decisions you have got to make,” Josh McDaniels said about the Raiders' call to play it safe.

He also added that they were in a nice spot in the dying seconds of NFL Week 3, “I thought we did a decent job of putting ourselves in third down there. We just could not handle that play very well. You were going to need another possession anyway. It's not a lack of confidence.”

The Raiders looked like they were always behind the Steelers during the whole game. But, a comeback was brewing when they scored 11 points in the final period. Their secondary also boosted them by not allowing the Kenny Pickett-led offense to notch a single point. But, they would still fall short of a victory. Will the Raiders have a better chance of winning against the Los Angeles Chargers in their next matchup of the season?