The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in Week 3 both sporting 1-1 records. Las Vegas received a pivotal Jakobi Meyers injury update ahead of the game though, via head coach Josh McDaniels.

“@Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says Jakobi Meyers is good to go and that Tyree Wilson will be back at practice today,” Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Raiders: Meyers “good to go”

Meyers, a wide receiver, has been dealing with a concussion. Concussions are always difficult to predict timelines for, so it wasn't certain when Meyers would return. He missed Week 2 with the injury, but it appears he's on track to return in Week 3.

The 26-year old reeled in nine receptions in his first game of the season with the Raiders back in Week 1. He added 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was a strong Raiders debut to say the least after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. Meyers had always displayed signs of potential with New England, and could end up becoming a star in Las Vegas alongside Davante Adams. With defenses focused on Adams, Meyers should receive opportunities to make big plays.

The Raiders enter Week 3 trying to climb over the .500 mark. They pulled out a 17-16 victory in Week 1, in large part thanks to Meyers' impressive performance. Las Vegas was defeated in convincing fashion in Week 2, however, losing 38-10 against the Buffalo Bills. Meyers and the Raiders will try to jump back into the win column on Sunday Night Football at home in Week 3.