Raiders quarterback, Aidan O'Connell opens up about how he's found success after the coaching changes made midway through the season.

The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly turned their season around after firing Josh McDaniels as head coach. Additionally, the franchise chose to bench Jimmy Garoppolo and play rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell instead. Now, the young star opens up about how he's been playing so well under the new regime.

O'Connell balled out during the preseason and immediately pressured Garoppolo for playing time. The Raiders fired McDaniels on Halloween night and named Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach. After making those changes, Vegas has won two straight but has since lost two in a row.

Despite that, Aidan O'Connell looks every bit of a starting quarterback in the NFL. He was recently asked about how he found that success by Rich Gannon on Sirius XM Radio. The Raiders rookie quarterback gives interim offensive coordinator, Bo Hardegree, all of the credit.

It's awesome to hear O'Connell give so much credit to the coaching staff. The team looked like a dumpster fire to begin the season. But since moving on from Josh McDaniels, the Raiders found some hope for this season and the future.

O'Connell was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He's been a pleasant surprise for a team looking for a franchise quarterback. So far this season, Aidan O'Connell has thrown for 1,194 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. Additionally, he's only started five games for the team.

Not the most amazing numbers. But O'Connell is making a case to be the starting quarterback next season. That is, if the Raiders don't try to draft one of the exciting rookie prospects.