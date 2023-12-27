Antonio Pierce shared his thoughts on his team's motivation and culture heading into the stretch run.

The Las Vegas Raiders started out the season in disappointing fashion. Since then, they've managed to scratch and claw their way back to respectability. The Raiders are 7-8 on the season, two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the win column and tied with the Broncos for second place.

While a playoff berth is unlikely, star defensive end Maxx Crosby and Interim Coach Antonio Pierce are giving Raiders fans hope for a better tomorrow.

A fiery halftime speech helped Pierce to motivate his troops against the defending Super Bowl champions. Raiders cornerback Jack Jones trolled Patrick Mahomes after the team's win in Kansas City on Christmas Day.

Pierce Reveals Approach to Raiders' Success

Pierce joined Inside the NFL in a segment released on Tuesday, December 26. He talked about the different notes he's taken and the messages he's shared with his team with the intent of firing them up during their recent run of relative success in the AFC West.

He revealed that he has allowed the culture of his Raiders team to be “set by (his) players” instead of attempting to dictate it to them his own way.

"There's no sugarcoating in our building. There's no hiding."@AntonioPierce on the messaging that's turned his @Raiders team around in December. 💪 pic.twitter.com/4oslAlU82b — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 26, 2023

Playoff Odds For Final Two Weeks

The Raiders' playoff odds were revealed after this past week's action by NFL.com.

According to the website, Coach Pierce's team currently has an 11% chance to make the playoffs. The Raiders are scheduled to take on Gardner Minshew, Coach of the Year candidate Shane Steichen and the Colts this weekend in Indianapolis.

A win would go a long way toward shaking up and changing the outlook of the AFC Playoffs picture as the season winds down for Pierce and company.