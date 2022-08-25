Darren Waller Raiders update features Josh McDaniels going full shrug emoji

The Las Vegas Raiders have high aspirations for the 2022-2023 NFL season. However, there is a growing amount of uncertainty around tight end Darren Waller. Waller missed the first portion of training camp due to an injury. After returning for a short amount of time, Waller has been absent from the team as of late. It is unclear why he is currently missing time. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels shared his reaction to Darren Waller’s absence as it pertains to the Raiders future, per Raiders Wire.

“I am not concerned,” McDaniels said. “He’s doing everything he can to get out there as soon as he can be. I don’t want to make a prediction on whether he will or won’t be ready here in a few weeks, but I see him every day. He’s in every meeting, he’s doing everything he can to get out there as fast as possible.”

Darren Waller is ramping up and preparing to return. But McDaniels said he does not want to make a prediction about when Waller will return. That is concerning and only adds to the aforementioned uncertainty.

Josh McDaniels did double down on the fact that he’s not concerned.

“We don’t have that many guys that are in that boat right now. Darren’s certainly one of them. [He’s] working his butt off. He knows that he’s going to be a big part of this team and what we want to do and he’s right there. And like I said he’s in meetings. But I’m not concerned about it.”

The Raiders are hopeful Darren Waller can return sooner rather than later. He is in line for a big season. But there is no definitive timetable at the moment.