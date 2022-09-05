Davante Adams drops truth bomb on legacy that will absolutely hype up Derek Carr

At the rate his career is going, Davante Adams already seems to be a lock to make the Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. But the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver isn’t about to rest on his laurels just yet. Davante Adams still has the burning desire to be a greater player than he already is, and that’s tremendous to hear for Derek Carr and the rest of the Raiders, who are expecting him to play a major role on the team, beginning in the 2022 NFL season.

Via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“At this point, my motivation is my kids, my family, my legacy, stuff like that,” Adams said. “I want a uniform feeling that Davante Adams is ultimately wanting to be a legend, or going to be a legend, or when they look back on it, he was a legend. “So that’s what I’m looking about doing. And you got to win a lot to do that, and you got to go out there and stack a pretty decent resume. So, I’m still going.”

The Raiders are also betting on their hope that the chemistry between Carr and Davante Adams is still very much alive., The two played together as part of the high-flying offense of the Fresno State Bulldogs in college, and they plan to recreate their success on that end of the field in the NFL. Last season, the Raiders were sixth in the NFL with 269.4 passing yards per game but were only 18th with 21.8 points per game. With an incredibly good deep and red-zone threat in Davante Adams, Las Vegas should be able to see those numbers go up by a significant margin in 2022.