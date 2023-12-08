Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not down on rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, despite some recent struggles.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is likely headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his playing days are over. He built his resume playing with a quarterback who is definitely headed to Canton. So when Adams speaks about quarterbacks, it's wise to listen. Got that, Aidan O'Connell?

Speaking on Wednesday, Adams expressed confidence in O'Connell's abilities, noting that he wants the rookie QB “to be him and be comfortable out there,” courtesy of Gridion Heroics' Evan Massey.

“I just want to see him play to the best of his abilities and just trust himself and do what he’s been doing and do the things that when he had a real great rhythm in the preseason,” Adams continued. “Just kind of remind himself of what he can do and just keep building.”

Raiders offense seeking spark

Coming off a bye week, O'Connell and Adams will be looking to kickstart a stagnant offense against the Minnesota Vikings. The Raiders have scored 17 or fewer points in three straight games. The only reason they aren't 0-3 in those games is because of the New York Jets' commitment to field the worse offense of the two teams in every game they play.

Despite the team's struggles scoring, Adams has quietly had his best stretch of the season of late. Weeks 10 and 11 marked just the third and fourth games of the season Adams reached 80 yards receiving, and the first time he did so in back-to-back games in 2023.

Surely, Adams knows how difficult it is for O'Connell, a fourth-round pick, to step into the starting QB job as a rookie with an interim head coach. But the veteran is doing his best to keep the young guy's head above water.

“It’s no pressure from any of us and we love him and we’re supporting him through every step of the way.”