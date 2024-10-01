The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at 2-2 so far in the 2024 season, which means not all is lost by any means. However, it appears they're becoming more open to the idea of trading star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Via Vincent Bonsignore:

“More on this to come: A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams. The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver.”

This isn't totally a surprise considering the franchise isn't going in any clear direction. Plus, they could use more draft capital and to be honest, need a true QB1. Sure, having a fantastic pass-catcher like Adams is great, but it's not translating to success because of other problems with the roster.

The Raiders acquired Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in March of 2022 with the hope he could make a difference for them, reuniting with his college teammate, Derek Carr. That didn't end well as Carr was ultimately let go and went to the Big Easy. The Jimmy Garoppolo experiment didn't work, either.

Despite Las Vegas' lack of results, Adams is truly one of the best WRs in the game. He's registered four straight years of 1,000+ yards receiving and has surpassed the 100-reception mark in every single one of those seasons, too.

The fact that the Raiders are actually contacting teams to see who is interested in Adams is notable. Vegas could probably get a relatively high draft pick in return for his services, which could be used to draft a quarterback. The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams that immediately come to mind as potential Adams destinations. KC lost Hollywood Brown for the season and could really use some receiver help. The Steelers are thin at WR, too.

Adams is making just over $16 million this season. He's affordable. The trade deadline is on November 5.