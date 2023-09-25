When it comes to NFL wider receivers, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice are often thought to be in a league of their own. So when a player does something that only they have done, it's a big deal. In Sunday night's prime-time matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, wideout Davante Adams caught an early touchdown pass that just so happens to be about as big of a deal as it gets.

With his latest touchdown, Adams joined Moss and Rice as one of the only players in NFL history to have 30-plus touchdowns in prime-time games, via ESPN Stats & Info

The only other players to have achieved this aside from those three are Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens, Jimmy Graham and Jason Witten.

Davante Adams has long been one of the most elite receivers in the NFL. During his nine-year career, he has close to 10,000 receiving yards and over 750 total receptions. He spent the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers, catching balls from future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers.

Ahead of last season, the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick. Upon joining the Raiders, Adams subsequently signed one of the most lucrative extension deals in NFL history. At the time, he became the highest-paid receiver with a five-year, $141.25 million deal.

His most recent achievement is just one in a long list of contributions that has given the Raiders an excellent return on investment. As a team determined to make a deep playoff run, it is moments like these that boost the team's morale and give them the confidence to look to their leaders for inspiration.