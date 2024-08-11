Davante Adams will be back with the Las Vegas Raiders after he left the team for the birth of his son. The star receiver will return on Aug. 11, according to Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

Adams mentioned in the Netflix series “Receiver” that he and his wife were expecting a son after already having two daughters. He mentioned during training camp that he was expecting the call at any time.

“We’re close enough where it could be any day, so we’ll do what we have to do if it does happen while we’re out here,” Adams said on the first day of training camp. “I’m waiting for that call at any point.”

With the birth of his son, Adams can lock in for the Raiders, as they're still trying to figure out who their starting quarterback will be when the season starts.

Davante Adams is preparing for his third season with the Raiders

Through two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams has caught 203 passes for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns, but those stats have not gotten the team to the playoffs. One of the main problems has been the inconsistency at the quarterback position. This season, there's a battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew for the starting spot.

Adams spoke about the quarterback battle and if it's good or bad knowing that the position is still in question with the season starting soon.

“There's pros and cons [to no timeline], but at the end of the day, we get enough reps with both guys and we are all communicating,” Adams said to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. “We have really open conversations, and we all get reps with all the quarterbacks … and I'm definitely watching at all times, seeing everything and learning how the ball comes out with Gardner versus Aidan. I got my antennas up for everything.”

Adams showed his frustration from last season on “Receiver” after Jimmy Garoppolo threw him a bad pass that resulted in him taking a hard hit.

“I gotta get the f–k outta here before I lose my f—–g life,” Adams said. “I ain't never been hit this many f—–g times in my career. Every game, I get f—-d up.”

With a new coaching staff, Adams said during training camp that he was putting last year's energy behind him.

“You saw raw emotion [on Netflix] and that was just a genuine look at what we were going through, and it wasn't always the brightest point, but there was a lot of good moments too,” Adams said. “Obviously, it's a television show, at the end of the day, so there's going to be certain narratives and things like that. Not that it was not accurate, because it was very accurate, the way that I felt, the way that the team felt, and kind of the place we were in as a unit.”

Hopefully, with new synergy around the organization, this can be the year that the Raiders can put it together and make some noise.