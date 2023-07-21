As training camps begin throughout the NFL, one of the overarching stories that impact a wide array of teams is the pay discrepancy that running backs are feeling. While quarterbacks, receivers and top offensive linemen are receiving significant pay days, running backs have not been sharing the wealth. That includes Josh Jacobs of the Raiders, and teammate Davante Adams has provided emotional support and advice to the dynamic runner.

Davante Adams says he spoke to Josh Jacobs 3-4 days ago and shared with us what he told him. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/2rreEUptQD — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 21, 2023

Jacobs is unhappy with the state of his contract negotiations with the Las Vegas Raiders. The All-Pro has to play under the franchise tag since negotiations with the Raiders failed to come up with a new deal. The situation is similar to the one that Saquon Barkley is enduring with the New York Giants. Both players have All-Pro status.

Adams understands what Jacobs is going through. He has remained in communication with Jacobs and has shown the star running back empathy and support for his teammate.

“I told him I understand where he is coming from,” Davante Adams said. “You've got to do what you've got to do in order to feel your worth. You can't just do what your heart is not telling you to do.”

Jacobs is a huge part of the Raiders offensive attack. He is coming off a brilliant season in which he was the NFL's leading rusher with 1,653 rushing yards, a 4.9 yards per carry mark and 12 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to last year's elite performance, Josh Jacobs has rushed for 1,065 yards or more in 3 of his 4 seasons. He has been a 2-time Pro Bowler.