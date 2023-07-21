Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders recently failed to come to terms on a contract extension, resulting in Jacobs now facing a decision to sign the franchise tag if he wants to play this season. A recent report surfaced that the Raiders made an effort to agree with Jacobs' terms, but Jacobs shot that down quickly with one emoji.

🧢 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 19, 2023

Josh Jacobs does not mince words, or rather emojis, when saying that the Raiders didn't actually try as hard as they could. Given the state of the running back market across the NFL and the lack of contracts being given out, it wouldn't be a surprise if Josh Jacobs is telling the truth.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jacobs now has to spend the rest of the NFL offseason deciding whether or not he wants to play this next season on the franchise tag. He and Saquon Barkley are in the same boat in that they could hold out of training camp and potentially games once the season arrives, although this is obviously not the preferred option. As running backs, both are in the primes of their careers, and being able to play as much as possible this season is undoubtedly the goal.

Overall, this puts Jacobs and running backs across the NFL in a really tough spot. He deserves to get the value he is worth from the Raiders, but this would mean potentially sacrificing the best football of his life. In general, the ongoing contract saga between Josh Jacobs and the Raiders will be very interesting to watch for the rest of the offseason and beyond.