Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders failed to reach a long-term extension ahead of the deadline July 17. The team will now pay Jacobs the $10.1 million franchise tag as long as he shows up to play in Week 1.

The Athletic reported that Jacobs is likely to miss training camp. He and the Raiders cannot negotiate for a long-term deal until January, when the season ends.

According to Vic Tafur, the talks between Jacobs and the Raiders for an extension were “dead in the water” until the weekend.

“Jacobs was literally in a car outside the Raiders team facility, in the 110-degree Las Vegas heat as the deadline approached,” read The Athletic's story.

Jacobs and the Raiders did not get a deal done as the deadline passed.

Josh Jacobs is arguably the NFL's best running back. In a season in which he had to prove himself for a long-term deal, he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653).

Unfortunately for him, the NFL has had lesser value on running backs for long-term contracts. They are seen as a position group that fades quickly due to their usage. Jacobs is 25 years old and still did not get a long-term deal.

He has another “prove-it” year in which he will have to show his worth beyond his franchise tag.

Jacobs and the Raiders finished 6-11 last season under coach Josh McDaniels. They reached the 2021 Wild-Card round.

Las Vegas will rely on Jacobs, assuming he does not hold out, to be their lead player. He has recorded 1,000-plus rushing yards in three of his four NFL seasons.