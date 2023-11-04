Davante Adams offers his opinion as rookie QB Aidan O'Connell gets nod as Raiders starter over Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders made a series of bold moves this week when they relieved head coach Josh McDaniels of his services along with general manager Dave Ziegler. After linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was named as the team’s interim head coach, he promoted rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell as the team’s new starter. Wide out Davante Adams offered his opinion on the team’s change at the quarterback position.

Adams acknowledged it’s a big change for the team, but it is one that could bring about positive results. “We’ve all been working and throwing together since camp so it’s not my first time catching balls from him. It’s been a shift. Jimmy’s been hurt a couple of times, [Brian] Hoyer’s been in there so we’ve kind of had a bit of everything, but it’s been good.”

The Raiders were expected to show significant improvement from last year’s team that finished with a 6-11 record. However, the Raiders are just 3-5 as they approach their Week 9 home game with the New York Giants. They have lost their last 2 games to the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, and their offense has looked particularly inept in both games.

Davante Adams has been frustrated because his one of the top receivers in the NFL, yet he caught just 1 pass for 11 yards against the Lions. It was clear that he was angered by the team’s inability to move the ball and score points.

The changes the team has made on the coaching front along with the promotion of O’Connell does not guarantee success, but it shows the team’s fans that the Raiders are not willing to stand pat and accept their fate.